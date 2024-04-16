Abrams went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in Monday's 6-4 victory against the Dodgers.

Abrams led off the game with a double, reached third base on a groundout and scored on a Tyler Glasnow wild pitch. He added a solo homer off Tyler Glasnow in the third inning to round out a productive night. Abrams has gone 5-for-13 over his past three games, with all five of his hits during that span going for extra bases. On the season, he has an impressive 1.004 OPS with four homers, three doubles, two triples, 10 RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases over 60 plate appearances.