Nationals' Eddy Yean: Opening eyes
Yean has impressed Nationals minor-league pitching coordinator Brian Holman with his instincts and approach on the mound, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports. "Eddy Yean is like a three-quarter slot pitcher," Holman said this week. "So far to this point, he has made it look pretty easy. He's got an incredible arm. He can spin a breaking ball. He's got good instincts. A good example was last year he figured out that he could throw a two-seamer and it would move. So he started kind of relying on that a lot."
The 18-year-old right-hander is coming off a strong showing in rookie ball, as Yean posted a 36:12 K:BB in 35.1 innings for the GCL Nats before getting a cup of coffee in the New York-Penn League. He touched 97 mph with his fastball in 2019 while also flashing a potentially plus slider and showing a feel for his changeup. Yean is a long way from the majors, but given his frame, athleticism and rapidly developing arsenal, he could climb prospect lists in a hurry with another good campaign.
