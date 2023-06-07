Washington designated Ramirez for assignment Wednesday.
Ramirez put up a 6.33 ERA over 23 relief appearances for the Nationals this season. He's a good bet to clear waivers, and if that happens, he'll have the ability to declare free agency.
More News
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Can't keep ball in park Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Part of Opening Day bullpen•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Scoreless in short start•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Gets start in bullpen day•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Hit hard in spot start•