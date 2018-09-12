Nationals' Greg Holland: Secures third save
Holland had one strikeout and two walks during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Sean Doolittle needed 24 pitches to close out the matinee, so Holland was called upon for the save after Juan Soto's solo homer gave the Nationals a 7-6 lead during the 10th inning. The veteran right-hander lost his command a bit -- only nine of 21 pitches thrown were strikes -- but managed to secure the save nonetheless. The 32-year-old still has a 5.05 ERA and 1.71 WHIP for the season, but has allowed only one run, six hits and eight walks across 15 innings since joining the Nationals.
