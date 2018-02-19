Nationals' Ismael Guillon: Held up by visa issues
Guillon has not reported to spring camp due to difficulties with his visa, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Guillon is the only Nationals player still not in camp, though manager Dave Martinez expects him to join the rest of the team within the next couple of days. Either way, Guillon is expected to serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018. He reached Triple-A for the first time in his professional career in 2017, though he struggled to a 5.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5.9 BB/9 across 53.2 innings there.
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...