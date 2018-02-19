Guillon has not reported to spring camp due to difficulties with his visa, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Guillon is the only Nationals player still not in camp, though manager Dave Martinez expects him to join the rest of the team within the next couple of days. Either way, Guillon is expected to serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018. He reached Triple-A for the first time in his professional career in 2017, though he struggled to a 5.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5.9 BB/9 across 53.2 innings there.