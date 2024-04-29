Young went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases during Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Marlins.

Young's three hits were a season-high and represented his third consecutive multi-hit effort while he also stole two bags for the second-consecutive game. The young center fielder is up to 10 steals on the season, good for fifth in all of baseball despite accumulating only 60 at-bats and one walk. His average now stands at .375 with four doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs scored.