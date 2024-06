Young is day-to-day with swelling in his throwing hand, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports Saturday.

The swelling occurred during early portions of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians and Young opted to report it to a team trainer during a pitching change in the sixth inning, resulting in his removal from the game. His status for Sunday's game remains up in the air and won't be known until closer to first pitch.