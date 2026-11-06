The Nationals and Young avoided arbitration by agreeing to a four-year, $23 million contract extension Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The deal includes an $8 million club option for 2031.

Young had been eligible for salary arbitration for the first time, but his new deal buys out all of his arbitration years and at least one year of free agency. The 27-year-old Young is regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game, and he had the best offensive season of his career in 2026, slashing .252/.318/.390 with 10 home runs and 18 stolen bases.