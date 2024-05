Young went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The 24-year-old center fielder has heated up again, batting .345 (10-for-29) over the last 10 games. Young remains limited as a fantasy asset -- he has yet to hit a homer this year and has a 4.5 percent walk rate -- but he tends to take full advantage when he does get on base. He's slashing .279/.338/.329 through 46 big-league games with 17 steals in 20 attempts, plus 14 RBI and 25 runs.