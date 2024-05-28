Young went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Monday's 8-4 victory over Atlanta.

Young hit three singles and added his 12th RBI of the season in the sixth inning. Most importantly to fantasy owners, the Washington center fielder swiped his 16th base, moving him into a tie for fourth place in the majors. Overall, Young sports a .275/.329/.328 slash line in 146 plate appearances with 23 runs scored. He should continue to play full time despite Lane Thomas (knee) returning Monday, as the Nationals designated Victor Robles for assignment to open a roster spot for Thomas.