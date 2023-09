The Nationals recalled La Sorsa from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

With MacKenzie Gore (finger) headed for the injured list, La Sorsa will come up from the minors to give Washington's bullpen some extra depth. La Sorsa holds a 6.98 ERA through 19.1 innings since joining the Nationals in June, and he will likely be limited to low-leverage outings while with the major-league club.