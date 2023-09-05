Washington optioned La Sorsa to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
La Sorsa has posted a rough 6.98 ERA in 19.1 innings of relief this season at the major-league level and will head back to the farm as starter MacKenzie Gore returns from bereavement leave.
