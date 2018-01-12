Nationals' Justin Miller: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals
Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Miller failed to break through to the majors with the Angels last year after making 40 appearances with the Rockies in 2016. He earned nine saves with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, but also had a 5.48 ERA. Now 30, Miller will be a long shot to earn a regular role with Washington at any point in 2018.
