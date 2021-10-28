Miller (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Miller was designated for assignment early in the week, but he'll remain with the Cardinals' organization for now after going unclaimed on waivers. It's not yet clear whether the 34-year-old's right elbow strain will impact his availability for spring training in 2022.
