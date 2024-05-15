Thomas (knee) ran the bases Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the first time he's done so since being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee three weeks ago. Zuckerman notes that Thomas was not running at full effort but seemed to be moving at close to 100 percent. Running the bases is typically one of the last steps a player coming back from a leg issue takes before a rehab assignment, although it's not clear exactly when Thomas might be cleared for rehab games.