Thomas (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas is set to play Tuesday and Wednesday before being reevaluated. Assuming all goes well, it would set him up to be activated ahead of the Nationals' weekend series against the Mariners. Thomas has missed nearly a month of action with a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his left knee.