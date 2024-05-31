Thomas went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Thomas reached base and stole second in each of his first two trips to the plate while also coming around to score a run in the latter at-bat. The outfielder has been on a tear since returning from the injured list and is now batting .353 (6-for-17) through four games in May with three RBI, four stolen bases and four runs scored. He's also swiped two bags in back-to-back contests.