Thomas (knee) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts for Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday while playing all nine innings in right field.

It's the first time in three rehab games that Thomas has played a full nine innings. The 28-year-old is 2-for-9 at the plate in those three contests with a double and a stolen base, and per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, the Nationals are considering whether to activate him Friday or leave him on his rehab assignment for another couple days to get his timing back at the plate. When Thomas does come off the IL, however, he should immediately slot back into the starting lineup in right field for Washington.