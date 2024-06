Thomas went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Thomas provided the big blow in the Nationals' seven-run third inning, cranking a three-run homer off Shaun Anderson, his fifth this season. The 28-year-old outfielder extended his hit streak to eight games -- he's gone 10-for-29 (.345) in that span. Overall, Thomas is slashing .231/.295/.359 with 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and 16 stolen bases through 40 games this year.