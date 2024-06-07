Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.
The Nationals' only two runs in the contest came on back-to-back homers by CJ Abrams and Thomas in the sixth inning. The long ball was Thomas' first extra-base hit of any kind since May 29, and he batted just .185 (5-for-27) over that seven-game stretch. Since returning May 27 from a lengthy stay on the injured list, Thomas is batting .250 with two homers, six RBI, six runs and four stolen bases over 11 contests.
