Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Thomas doubled and scored a run in the first inning then added a solo home run in the third. The home run was Thomas' second in as many days, and he now has a nine-game hit streak dating back to June 6. Since returning from a knee injury on May 27, Thomas is hitting .301 with four home runs and five stolen bases in 73 at-bats.