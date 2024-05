Thomas (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Victor Robles was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Thomas has been out since late April with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but he is now ready to roll following a four-game rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg. Thomas mostly struggled over the first few weeks before landing on the IL, slashing .184/.250/.253 with two homers and 11 steals, but he should immediately slot back in as the starting right fielder for Washington.