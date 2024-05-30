Thomas went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run, a double, a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-2 win against Atlanta.

Washington was being shut out by rookie hurler Spencer Schwellenbach until Thomas tagged him for a three-run homer in the fifth inning. That was the biggest highlight of a very productive performance by the outfielder, who added a couple cherries on top with a pair of steals in the ninth frame. This was Thomas' third game back since missing over a month while on the injured list, and he's gone 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits since his return.