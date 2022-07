Triple-A Rochester placed Fox on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fox hadn't appeared in a game for Rochester since June 18, so he's seemingly been nursing the injury for a few weeks. Jake Alu was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg to provide infield depth for Rochester while Fox is out of commission. The 25-year-old Fox is slashing .234/.314/.338 over 88 plate appearances for the Triple-A club this season.