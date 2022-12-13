site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lucius Fox: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Fox was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Fox is a former top prospect who has bounced around to multiple organizations in recent years. He'll now go through the waiver process again.
