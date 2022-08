Fox (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in three games since returning from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Fox was sidelined at Triple-A for approximately a month due to the unspecified injury. For the season, the 25-year-old infielder is slashing .227/.306/.352 in 100 plate appearances at Rochester.