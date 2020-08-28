Garcia is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Garcia started 10 of 12 games since being called up Aug. 14 and has a .317/.333/.439 slash line in 42 plate appearances, but he'll receive a day off with lefty Martin Perez pitching for Boston. Josh Harrison starts at the keystone Friday for the Nationals.
