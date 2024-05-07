Share Video

Garcia (wrist) is batting third and playing second base Tuesday against the Orioles, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia won't miss any time after jamming his left wrist during Sunday's game, filling his usual three-hole spot against the right-handed Corbin Burnes. Garcia has generated a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, including a four-hit outing Sunday prior to the injury.

