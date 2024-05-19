Garcia (heel) will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Phillies.
After being held out of the lineup for the first two games of the series with a right heel injury, Garcia has gained clearance to return Sunday, albeit only as the DH. It's uncertain when he may return to the field, but the fact that Garcia is still active suggests the team is not concerned about the injury becoming worse with play.
