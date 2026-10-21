Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Garcia could play some second base next season, and third base is a possibility, as well, YES Network reports.

Second base was Garcia's primary position for his first five major-league seasons, but he consistently graded as a poor defender and in 2026 made a full-time move to first base, where he graded out as above average. The Yankees have a clear opening at second base, and potentially third base, as well. While it seems unlikely Garcia would play either of those spots on a full-time basis, he could be used there enough to regain eligibility in fantasy leagues. Garcia slashed .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs and 92 RBI over 147 regular-season games between the Nationals and Yankees in 2026. He will be eligible for salary arbitration for a final time this winter.