Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The White Sox are bringing southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill for the series finale, so the Nationals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. The lefty-hitting Garcia will hit the bench after he went 1-for-8 with a walk while starting at second base in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader. Trey Lipscomb will fill in for Garcia at the keystone.