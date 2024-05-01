Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
With lefty Andrew Heaney on the hill for Texas, the lefty-hitting Garcia will move to the bench Wednesday. Ildemaro Vargas will pick up the start at second base in place of Garcia, who has now sat out three times -- all against southpaws -- in the last four games.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Out against lefty again•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Moves to bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Produces in clean-up role•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Swipes fourth bag•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Steals two bags in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Belts big homer in victory•