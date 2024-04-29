Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
The lefty-hitting Garcia will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Marlins bring another lefty (Trevor Rogers) to the hill. The Nationals will turn to the switch-hitting Ildemaro Vargas to replace Garcia at the keystone.
