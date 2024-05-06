Garcia went 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a steal during Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Garcia's third homer was a solo shot in the third and represented the second of his four hits on the day with three of those hits producing runs. It was the culmination of a big weekend for Garcia, who went 7-for-9 with two walks, two homers, eight RBI and four runs and a steal during the three-game set, raising his average to .337 in the process.