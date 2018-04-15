Wieters went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single against the Rockies on Saturday.

Wieters got off to a slow start to the season at the plate, due in part to injuries. In that same vein, the two RBI he collected in Saturday's contest were his first of the season. He's hitting just .214 in 14 at-bats this year but still appears to be the top catcher in the pecking order for Washington even with the slow start.