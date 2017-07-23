Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Sunday
Wieters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Wieters has started five straight games and collected three doubles over the last two. He'll be given the day off Sunday, however, while Jose Lobaton mans the backstop in his stead.
