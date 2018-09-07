Wieters (groin) is out of the lineup for the seventh straight game Friday against the Cubs.

Wieters has been able to appear off the bench on three occasions, so it's unclear how much his injury is still affecting him. It's possible that the Nationals are simply given time to their pair of younger catchers, Spencer Kieboom and Pedro Severino. Kieboom will get the call Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories