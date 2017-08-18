Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers in second straight game Thursday
Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win against the Padres.
Thursday marked Zimmerman's second game in a row with a home run, and this time his long ball gave the Nationals the decisive lead. Zimmerman's 29 home runs on the year tie him with Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt for the fourth-most homers in the National League. He's only slashing .252/.316/.563 since the All-Star break, but Zimmerman appears to have rediscovered his power stroke with four home runs in his last three games.
