Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers in second straight game Thursday

Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win against the Padres.

Thursday marked Zimmerman's second game in a row with a home run, and this time his long ball gave the Nationals the decisive lead. Zimmerman's 29 home runs on the year tie him with Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt for the fourth-most homers in the National League. He's only slashing .252/.316/.563 since the All-Star break, but Zimmerman appears to have rediscovered his power stroke with four home runs in his last three games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast