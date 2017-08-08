Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns ninth save of season Monday

Doolittle worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his ninth save of the season Monday against the Marlins.

Doolittle allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three men he faced to nail down a one-run victory. He has now tossed five consecutive scoreless innings, racking up four saves during that time. Though Doolittle looked a bit shaky early on in his Nats career, he has settled in as a reliable closer for a club that has been searching for one all season.