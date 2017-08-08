Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns ninth save of season Monday

Doolittle worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his ninth save of the season Monday against the Marlins.

Doolittle allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three men he faced to nail down a one-run victory. He has now tossed five consecutive scoreless innings, racking up four saves during that time. Though Doolittle looked a bit shaky early on in his Nats career, he has settled in as a reliable closer for a club that has been searching for one all season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast