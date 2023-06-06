Doolittle (elbow) was activated Tuesday off the minor-league injured list, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's mostly a procedural move as Doolittle continues to make rehab appearances with different affiliates in the Nationals' farm system. He is joining Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday after allowing one run over 2.2 innings (three appearances) between Low-A Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington. The veteran left-hander is 11 months removed from UCL (elbow) surgery and could get the call to Washington after just a few more outings on the farm.