Doolittle (elbow) is scheduled to pitch Friday at Low-A Fredericksburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
This will mark the first back-to-back appearances for Doolittle this year, after he worked a 1-2-3 inning Thursday night. The veteran southpaw could be a consideration for the Nationals' bullpen early next week as he nears the end of his recovery from July 2022 surgery to repair a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow.
