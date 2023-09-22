Doolittle announced his retirement from baseball Friday.

Doolittle didn't pitch much the last two seasons due to elbow surgery and more recently a knee injury. The soon-to-be 37-year-old is closing the book on what has been a fine career, though, as he finishes with a 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 522:103 K:BB over 450.2 relief innings across parts of 11 major-league seasons. Doolittle recorded 112 saves, made two All-Star teams and won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.