Doolittle (elbow) was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle looked to be nearing his season debut with the Nationals, but he seems to have suffered a setback in his recovery from July 2022 surgery to repair a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow. Rochester has yet to provide an exact diagnosis of what led to this latest IL stint.