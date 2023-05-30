Doolittle (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred Tuesday from High-A Wilmington to Low-A Fredericksburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
This is not a demotion, as Zuckerman notes, but merely a case of Doolittle moving around between the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates and pitching for whichever team has a string of home games. He should eventually rise to Triple-A Rochester to complete his rehab stint. The veteran lefty reliever required surgery last July to repair a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow.
