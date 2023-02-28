Doolittle (elbow) is no longer expected to be ready for Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle hasn't experienced a physical setback in his recovery from July 2022 surgery to address a partially torn UCL in his left elbow, but the Nationals recently decided to slow down his rehab program in an effort to avoid any such hiccups. "Obviously making the Opening Day roster was a goal. But the biggest goal is getting back healthy, and you can't put a timeline on that at this point," the veteran reliever said Tuesday. "Let's be smart about it."