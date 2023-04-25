Doolittle (elbow) threw live batting practice Tuesday at the Nationals' spring training complex, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Doolittle got up to around 20 pitches and Nationals manager Dave Martinez relayed that the veteran reliever reported feeling "really good." He appears on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of April and could then possibly join the Nats sometime in early-to-mid May. Granted, the timeline has been pushed back quite frequently. Doolittle is recovering from surgery last July to repair a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Advances to mound work•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Not cleared for mound work•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: To rehab at spring complex•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: High-leverage option when healthy•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Slowing down rehab program•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Cleared for spring•