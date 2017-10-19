Kelley (elbow) said he expects to be healthy for the start of the 2018 season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley's season prematurely ended in September after it was revealed that bone chips in his right elbow were causing inflammation. The good news is he seems to have avoided any structural damage, and it doesn't look like he'll require surgery at this point. Kelley opted for a stem cell injection instead, and he'll now wait for the inflammation to subside before hopefully picking up his offseason routine in time to get ready for the start of next season. He was limited to just 26 innings in 2017 due to injuries, compiling an unsightly 7.27 ERA and 1.54 WHIP during that span.