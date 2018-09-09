Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Next start pushed to Wednesday
Strasburg's next start will come Wednesday against the Phillies, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Strasburg was initially in line to start Tuesday, but he'll bump back a day after Sunday's contest was rained out. He's now scheduled to face off with Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola in a duel in Philadelphia.
