Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 6.2 scoreless

Strasburg (1-0) posted 6.2 shutout innings, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out nine in a win against the Mets on Thursday.

The 30-year-old took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Noah Syndergaard actually bested Strasburg in that department, lasting until the sixth inning without giving up a hit, but the Nationals lineup did eventually get to Syndergaard while the Mets never really cracked Strasburg. The Nationals right-hander left with two runners aboard and two outs in the seventh, and reliever Matt Grace cleaned up the frame with a strikeout. Strasburg is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season. His next start will likely be against the Phillies.