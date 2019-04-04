Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 6.2 scoreless
Strasburg (1-0) posted 6.2 shutout innings, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out nine in a win against the Mets on Thursday.
The 30-year-old took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Noah Syndergaard actually bested Strasburg in that department, lasting until the sixth inning without giving up a hit, but the Nationals lineup did eventually get to Syndergaard while the Mets never really cracked Strasburg. The Nationals right-hander left with two runners aboard and two outs in the seventh, and reliever Matt Grace cleaned up the frame with a strikeout. Strasburg is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season. His next start will likely be against the Phillies.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles through first inning•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans six against Mets•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Starting second game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles with command•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Mows down Mets•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...