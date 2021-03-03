Robles exited Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles took a pitch off his elbow guard during his third plate appearance Wednesday, and he was removed from the game after a conversation with trainers. While the 23-year-old may have been scheduled to leave the game anyway after playing five innings, his status is worth monitoring in the coming days.